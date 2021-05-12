File photo: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., March 29, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A Minnesota judge has ruled that aggravating factors were involved in the death of George Floyd, opening the possibility of a longer sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin - the white former officer convicted in Minnesota state court of murdering Floyd, a Black man - is scheduled to be sentenced on multiple murder and manslaughter convictions on June 25.

In a six-page ruling dated Tuesday, District Court Judge Peter Cahill found that prosecutors had proven Chauvin abused his position of trust and authority, treated Floyd with particular cruelty, committed the crime as a group and did so with children present, all aggravating factors.

"The slow death of George Floyd occurring over approximately six minutes of his positional asphyxia was particularly cruel in that Mr. Floyd was begging for his life and obviously terrified by the knowledge that he was likely to die but during which the defendant objectively remained indifferent to Mr. Floyd's pleas," Cahill wrote.

A jury convicted Chauvin, 45, of second and third degree murder and manslaughter on April 20 after hearing three weeks of testimony in a highly publicized trial. read more

Three other former officers have been charged in Floyd's death on May 25 and are set to go on trial this summer.

