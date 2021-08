Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. REUTERS/Bryan Pietsch

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday filed a class action lawsuit against school districts in his state that have mandated masks for school children and teachers, calling the practice in a statement "arbitrary and capricious."

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago Editing by Chris Reese

