Moderna completes filing process for full approval of COVID-19 vaccine

A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the COVID-19 pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has completed the real-time review process for its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and above, the company said on Wednesday.

As part of the completed submission, Moderna has requested a priority review designation for its vaccine.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

