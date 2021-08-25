United States
Moderna completes filing process for full approval of COVID-19 vaccine
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has completed the real-time review process for its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and above, the company said on Wednesday.
As part of the completed submission, Moderna has requested a priority review designation for its vaccine.
