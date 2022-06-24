Moody's affirms United States' rating at 'Aaa' on economic strength

A barge makes way down the Hudson River near sunset past the skyline of the west side of Manhattan during very cold weather in New York, U.S., January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 24 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Friday affirmed United States' rating at "Aaa", citing the country's emergence from the pandemic shock with "exceptional" economic strength.

"Moody's expects the US economy and the sovereign's credit profile to remain resilient to shocks, including the current challenges to the global economy from high and persistent inflation, tightening financial conditions, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the ratings agency said in a statement.

It maintained United States' outlook at stable.

Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.