More than 19 mln people watched Jan. 6 U.S. House panel hearing -NYT
June 10 (Reuters) - Preliminary ratings data show that more than 19 million people watched Thursday's primetime hearing by House of Representatives lawmakers probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler
