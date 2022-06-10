More than 19 mln people watched Jan. 6 U.S. House panel hearing -NYT

1 minute read

An image is seen on a screen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 9, 2022. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

June 10 (Reuters) - Preliminary ratings data show that more than 19 million people watched Thursday's primetime hearing by House of Representatives lawmakers probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler

