More than 20 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin parade -police

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A red sport utility vehicle (SUV) plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, injuring more than 20 people, police chief Dan Thompson said.

Authorities have identified a person of interest in the case, he told reporters without giving further details.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Christopher Cushing

