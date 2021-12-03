United States
More travel restrictions are currently not needed -Biden
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he will continue to rely on scientists to assess whether a change in travel restrictions is necessary, adding that right now no change is recommended.
His remarks come amid heightened fears about the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicut and Alexandra Alper
