Morgan Stanley will require employees to prove vaccination status

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Tuesday it had asked its U.S.-based employees to offer proof for COVID-19 vaccination, as the big bank doubles down on rules for staff entering its offices.

Nearly 90% of its U.S.-based employees have attested to being vaccinated against COVID-19, the bank said, and they would be required to furnish proof by Oct. 1.

Earlier, Morgan Stanley had mandated employees, clients and visitors to attest to being fully vaccinated for access to its offices in New York and Westchester. read more

Big Wall Street institutions have been grappling with questions around employee safety and how to bring back workers, in the wake of the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. While some firms have pushed back their return-to-office plans, others have chosen to stay the course. read more

Last week, Citigroup Inc (C.N) said it would require U.S. employees returning to its New York headquarters and offices in some other cities to be vaccinated. read more

Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

