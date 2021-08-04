Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Most New Yorkers want Gov. Cuomo to resign after sexual harassment finding, poll finds

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives a press conference in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Around 59 percent of New Yorkers think Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign after an independent investigation found he groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, a Marist Poll showed on Wednesday. read more

After state Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the investigation's conclusions on Tuesday, Cuomo said in a video statement he had no plans to resign and denied he had acted inappropriately.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

