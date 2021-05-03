People wearing protective masks are seen in Times Square during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Most coronavirus capacity restrictions on activities including retail stores, food services and gyms will end on May 19 in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, New York Governor Cuomo said on Monday.

Cuomo said mitigation measures such as keeping six feet apart will remain in place, as per guidance from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, except in situation where there is proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

“This is a major reopening of economic and social activity,” Cuomo said. The governor also announced that the New York City subway will resume its 24-hour service beginning on May 17.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.