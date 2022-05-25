Multiple children in classroom survived Texas shooting -official

A man runs into the SSGT Willie De Leon Civic Center where loved ones were gathering after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Multiple children survived with injuries after a gunman barricaded himself in a fourth grade classroom where he killed 19 children and two adults, a Texas public safety official said on Wednesday.

"We do know that there were multiple children that did survive, that were injured. I do not have the exact number at this time," Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, in an interview with Fox News, said of Tuesday's shooting at a South Texas elementary school.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

