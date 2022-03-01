Man kills three children, then himself in California church - local TV

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A father shot and killed his three children and then himself on Monday at a church near the California capital of Sacramento, ABC10 television reported, citing unidentified law enforcement sources.

A fifth person was also found dead at the scene, the TV station said, without identifying the person.

Video images from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside the church in the Arden-Arcade area outside the city limits.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department issued a warning to the public to avoid the area because of the large police presence, and said it was establishing a command post in the area.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Kim Coghill and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.