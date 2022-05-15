One dead, multiple people shot at California church, authorities say

May 15 (Reuters) - Multiple people were shot, including one fatally, at a church in Laguna Woods in Southern California, authorities said on Sunday, adding that a suspect was detained in connection with the shooting.

It was at least the second mass shooting of the weekend in the United States, which has been plagued with gun violence in recent years. In Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, a white 18-year-old man opened fire at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood, killing 10 and wounding three in what authorities described as a purely racist attack.

"Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries," the office of the sheriff of Orange County, California, said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

All of the victims were adults and were being taken to the hospital, the tweet added. One victim died at the scene.

Laguna Woods is a community in Southern California of about 16,000 people.

Authorities in California have not made any statement regarding a possible motive in the church shooting.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.