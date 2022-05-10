Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

May 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

"It's not out of the question," Musk told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference. "We will address whatever limitations are on accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy. It's not that we wish to buy mining companies, but if that's the only way to accelerate the transition, then we will do that."

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder

