Nassar abuse survivors seek $130 mln over botched FBI investigation

Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

April 21 (Reuters) - Thirteen unnamed sexual abuse survivors of Larry Nassar are seeking $130 million from the FBI over allegations that it botched the investigation into the former USA Gymnastics doctor, their lawyers said on Thursday.

The individuals say they suffered further abuse as a result of the FBI's failure to properly investigate Nassar after being made aware of some the accusations against him. Each is submitting an administrative tort claim.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"This is the largest failure on the part of law enforcement in the history of the world as it pertains to the protection of children, and there must be institutional accountability to make sure this doesn’t happen again," attorney Jamie White said in a written statement.

The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said in July that the FBI dragged its feet in probing sexual abuse allegations against Nassar, who was sentenced in 2018 to up to 175 years in prison for abusing young female gymnasts in his care.

It also accused two FBI officials of lying to cover up "numerous and fundamental errors" that allowed Nassar's abuse to continue. read more

McKayla Maroney, a member of the Olympic gold medal-winning London 2012 team, told the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in September that she spent three hours on the phone with the FBI in 2015 detailing her story, but that the FBI failed to document it for a year and a half and misrepresented her remarks. read more

Attorneys for the 13 individuals said the tort claims could be a precursor to a civil lawsuit and that the FBI has six months to respond.

"No one should have been assaulted after the summer of 2015, because the FBI should have done its job," Grace French, a Nassar survivor and founder of advocacy group The Army of Survivors, said in a written statement.

"To know that the FBI could have helped to avoid this trauma disgusts me," she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.