National Guard chief test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The head of the National Guard Bureau is isolating after returning a positive COVID-19 test, a spokesman said on Friday.

"General Dan Hokanson is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others, after a positive COVID-19 test this week," a spokesman for the National Guard said in a statement.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis

