United States
National Guard chief test positive for COVID-19
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The head of the National Guard Bureau is isolating after returning a positive COVID-19 test, a spokesman said on Friday.
"General Dan Hokanson is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others, after a positive COVID-19 test this week," a spokesman for the National Guard said in a statement.
Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.