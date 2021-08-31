National Hurricane Center says Kate now a tropical depression

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Kate, which was a poorly organized tropical storm, is now a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

Tropical depression Kate is located about 840 miles (1350 km) northeast of the Leeward islands, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru

