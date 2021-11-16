NATO restates support for Poland over Belarus migrant crisis

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg waits before a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel (not in picture) at the EU headquarters in Brussels on November 15, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the alliance was deeply concerned about Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's strategy of putting migrant lives at risk, offering Poland support.

"We are deeply concerned about the way the Lukashenko regime is using vulnerable migrants as a hybrid tactic against other countries and he is putting the lives of the migrants at risk," he said.

"We stand in solidarity with Poland and other affected allies," Stoltenberg told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU defence ministers.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold, editing by Marine Strauss

