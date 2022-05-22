Nestle delivers over 100 pallets of infant formula to U.S.

Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at CVS in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal/File Photo

May 22 (Reuters) - Nestle SA (NESN.S) on Sunday delivered 132 pallets of its Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Jr infant formulas to a U.S. facility, the company said, adding that another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula will arrive in the coming days.

The shipments are coming in under the Biden administration's Operation Fly Formula effort aimed at alleviating the critical supply shortage of infant formula in the United States.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.