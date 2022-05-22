1 minute read
Nestle delivers over 100 pallets of infant formula to U.S.
May 22 (Reuters) - Nestle SA (NESN.S) on Sunday delivered 132 pallets of its Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Jr infant formulas to a U.S. facility, the company said, adding that another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula will arrive in the coming days.
The shipments are coming in under the Biden administration's Operation Fly Formula effort aimed at alleviating the critical supply shortage of infant formula in the United States.
Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
