New England to have enough power for this summer -operator















June 1 (Reuters) - New England is expected to have enough resources this summer to meet consumer demand for power in normal weather conditions, the region's independent electricity operator said on Thursday.

ISO New England forecast electricity demand of about 24,605 megawatts (MW) this summer, compared to last year's peak demand of 24,780 MW.

Above-average summer weather, such as an extended heat wave, might increase demand to 26,421 MW, the electricity operator said.

If forecast peak system conditions connected to above-average hot and humid weather occur, there could be tight supply margins, ISO said.

ISO highlighted that to meet New England consumer demand for electricity and required reserves, more than 30,000 MW of capacity is anticipated to be available.

In the wake of a prolonged heat wave, demand for electricity reached a record-high 28,130 MW on August 2, 2006.

Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru











