New Orleans Archdiocese to pay more than $1 mln to resolve fraud allegations -U.S. Justice Dept
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans has agreed to pay more than $1 million to resolve allegations it submitted false damage claims to the U.S. government for payment after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.
