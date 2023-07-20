New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies, Treasury Department says

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The United States imposed new Russia-related sanctions on Thursday targeting 18 individuals and dozens of organizations and aimed at blocking Moscow's access to products that support its war against Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The new measures also are designed to "reduce Russia’s revenue from the metals and mining sector, undermine its future energy capabilities and degrade Russia’s access to the international financial system," the department said in a statement.

“Today’s actions represent another step in our efforts to constrain Russia’s military capabilities, its access to battlefield supplies, and its economic bottom line,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay, Ismail Shakil and Kat Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

