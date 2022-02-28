New York City Comptroller to suggest Russian assets for divestment

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander speaks during a "Defend Democracy" rally, taking place on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - New York City Comptroller Brad Lander on Sunday said he plans to specify Russian assets for pension boards to "consider for divestment" in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement emailed by a spokesperson, Lander said he will specify the assets after reviews, and said any final decisions on asset sales are made by five separate city pension boards. The system had roughly $271 million in Russian assets as of Feb. 23, the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Kim Coghill

