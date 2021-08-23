New York City mandates COVID-19 vaccine for public school teachers, staff -mayor

Registered nurse Sheba Phillip prepares a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a vaccination event for local adolescents and adults outside the Bronx Writing Academy school in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - New York City public school teachers and staff will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.

The order that will be issued by the city's health department will mandate that all Department of Education staff will need to have at least one dose of a vaccine by Sept. 27, de Blasio said.

"We want our schools to be extraordinarily safe all year long," the mayor told a news conference.

Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.