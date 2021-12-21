New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams postpones his inauguration ceremony

Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams looks on while speaking to media after voting in the New York City mayoral election at P.S. 81 in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dec 21 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams is postponing his inauguration ceremony, which was set for Jan. 1, due to the rise in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, he said in a statement quoted by media.

"It is clear that our city is facing a formidable opponent in the Omicron variant," he said in the statement. "After consulting public health experts, we have decided that our joint inauguration ceremony will be postponed to a later date," the statement added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

