New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces plan to end gun violence

New York Mayor Eric Adams addresses as group of police as they gather at a hospital near where NYPD officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, U.S., January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Lloyd Mitchell

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday said he would implement an aggressive plan to end gun violence in the city, acting on a pledge that Adams, a former police officer, made during his election campaign.

The plan will involve deploying more police officers on patrol, stemming the flow of guns into the city, and appointing anti-gun violence coordinators in every city agency, Adams said at a press conference on Monday.

Reporting by Julia Harte Editing by Chris Reese

