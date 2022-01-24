United States1 minute read
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces plan to end gun violence
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday said he would implement an aggressive plan to end gun violence in the city, acting on a pledge that Adams, a former police officer, made during his election campaign.
The plan will involve deploying more police officers on patrol, stemming the flow of guns into the city, and appointing anti-gun violence coordinators in every city agency, Adams said at a press conference on Monday.
