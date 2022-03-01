1 minute read
New York City police fund votes to divest Russian securities
March 1 (Reuters) - Trustees of the New York City police pension fund voted on Tuesday to divest Russian company securities, supporting a resolution brought by city Comptroller Brad Lander, his office said.
The fund held $42.5 million of Russian securities as of Feb. 25, Lander's office said. read more
Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Chris Reese
