New York City police search for suspect who shoved man onto subway tracks















Oct 16 (Reuters) - New York City police on Sunday asked the public to help identify a suspect who shoved a subway rider in front of an oncoming train this weekend, the latest attack in the largest U.S. transit system.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was helped back to the platform by witnesses at the scene but sustained injuries to his legs. Local media reported that he was treated at a nearby hospital.

"At approx. 11:50 AM, inside the E 149 St & Southern Blvd subway station, the suspect, unprovoked, pushed a 26-year-old male onto the train tracks as the "6" train was arriving. Any info?" the New York Police Department said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Surveillance video footage showed the bearded suspect, wearing a black ski jacket and brightly patterned pants, rushing toward the victim from behind. The attack itself takes place off camera.

New York City has seen a rise in violent crime over the past year that has included random attacks on subway riders.

In January, a 40-year-old woman, Michelle Go, was killed after she was pushed in front of a train at the Times Square Station. Her accused assailant was sent to a psychiatric facility after prosecutors declined to challenge a mental evaluation that found him unfit to stand trial.

Go's murder was seen as part of a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans in New York and other major cities.

On April 12, a gunman set off smoke bombs and opened fire in a subway car, wounding more than 20 people. A suspect was taken into custody the following day.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said last month it would install cameras in all New York City subway cars at a cost of some $3.5 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Edwina Gibbs











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.