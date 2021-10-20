Skip to main content

United States

New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all public employees - WSJ

1 minute read

A nurse prepares to administer a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a mobile inoculation site in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 18, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Oct 20 (Reuters) - New York City will require that all of its municipal workforce get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to announce an order on Wednesday, the report said, adding that city workers need to get their first shot by Oct. 29 or potentially lose their jobs.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

