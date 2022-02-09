1 minute read
New York Gov. Hochul lifts her mask mandate for most indoor public places
Feb 9 (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday her state will end its mandate requiring people to wear a mask or prove they have received a COVID-19 vaccine when they are inside most indoor public places, starting on Thursday.
Reporting by Brendan O'Brien Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
