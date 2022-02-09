New York Gov. Hochul lifts her mask mandate for most indoor public places

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her first State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. Hans Pennink/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Feb 9 (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday her state will end its mandate requiring people to wear a mask or prove they have received a COVID-19 vaccine when they are inside most indoor public places, starting on Thursday.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

