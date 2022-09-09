New York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference regarding new gun laws in New York, U.S., August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sept 9 (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were discovered in wastewater in a New York City suburb, an executive order from Hochul's office said.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub

