New York Governor Hochul directs agencies to probe toxic lead cables

July 20 (Reuters) - Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday directed the public service, health and environmental conservation departments to investigate risks associated with old lead-clad cables left by telecommunication companies following a recent report.

The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported that telecom companies including AT&T (T.N) had left toxic lead cables on poles, underwater and buried under ground across the U.S. including the State of New York.

The purpose of the investigation is to better understand the inventory and ownership of such cables in New York, according to a statement from the governor's office.

As part of the effort, telecommunication companies have been asked to provide full inventory of lead-containing aerial and buried cable owned by them, both currently in operation and those no longer being used.

"Lead-covered cables pose a serious threat to communities across New York ... We will hold the telecommunication companies responsible and take swift action to remediate any problems," Hochul said in a statement.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

