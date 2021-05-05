Skip to main content

United StatesNew York Yankees, Mets to give tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their parks, Cuomo says

May 4, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; General view of Yankee Stadium as New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German (55) pitches to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York's Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will give free tickets to fans who get vaccinated for the coronavirus at their ball parks before the games, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

“If you get a vaccination, they will give you a free ticket to the game,” Cuomo said at a press briefing.

In a further move toward returning the country's largest city to pre-pandemic normality, Cuomo also announced that tickets to Broadway shows would go on sale on Thursday for performances beginning on Sept. 4.

