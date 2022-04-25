New York judge holds Trump in contempt for failing to comply with subpoena

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally to boost Ohio Republican candidates ahead of their May 3 primary election, at the county fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio, U.S. April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Monday held former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in the state attorney general's civil probe into his business practices.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York

