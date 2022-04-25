1 minute read
New York judge holds Trump in contempt for failing to comply with subpoena
NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Monday held former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in the state attorney general's civil probe into his business practices.
Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York
