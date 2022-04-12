1 minute read
New York lieutenant governor resigns after bribery charges -governor
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday she had accepted Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin's resignation, hours after Benjamin was arrested on federal bribery charges.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.