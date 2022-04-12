New York lieutenant governor resigns after bribery charges -governor

New York State Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin who has been arrested and charged with bribery and fraud for allegedly directing state funds to a group controlled by a real estate developer who was a campaign donor, leaves a courthouse in New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Dieu-Nalio Chery

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday she had accepted Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin's resignation, hours after Benjamin was arrested on federal bribery charges.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Chris Reese

