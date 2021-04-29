Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United StatesNew York mayor says city will 'fully reopen' on July 1

Performers take part in a pop up Broadway performance in anticipation of Broadway reopening in Times Square amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday that officials plan to "fully reopen" the city on July 1 after more than a year of coronavirus-induced closures and low-intensity operations.

"We are ready for stores to open for businesses to open offices, theaters -- full strength," de Blasio said on MSNBC.

The mayor said much of the reason for his optimism for the country's largest city being able to get back to a normal level of operating was that 6.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the city of some 8.3 million people.

"What we're seeing is people have gotten vaccinated an extraordinary numbers," he said. "We know the vaccination effort is going to grow and grow," he added "We've got to keep working hard at that."

It was not immediately clear how the mayor's plans would square with those of the state government, which has control over operating restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.

Broadway theaters have started to reopen this month for special events in front of limited indoor audiences. Many producers have targeted June 1 for their reopening dates.

