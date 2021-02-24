New York mayor sees high school classrooms reopening in current academic year

[1/2] The entrance to Public School 159 is seen in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/















NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed optimism on Wednesday that high school students in the country’s largest school system could return to their classrooms before the end of the current academic year.

On the eve of the resumption of five-day-a-week in-class instruction in the city's middle schools as the system strives to carve out a safe-learning strategy during COVID-19, de Blasio said high school students would not be far behind.

loading

"It’s something I absolutely want to do in this school year we're in right now," the mayor told a press briefing.

The school system, with 1.1 million students and 1,800 buildings, began the academic year offering a blended learning setup in which students rotated between in-class and remote instruction.

But as the city's rate of coronavirus infection climbed in the fall, classrooms were shut down in November. Since then, the city has resumed in-person instruction for elementary school students. Middle school students, who are in grades six through eight, are due back on Thursday.

Across the country, school reopenings have been a hot topic, with officials, teachers, parents and health professionals debating how to bring millions of students back to classrooms safely during the pandemic after 11 months of remote learning.

De Blasio said he hoped to announce high school reopenings in the next few weeks.

"High school comes with some additional complications, but I'm very hopeful we'll get it done," he said.

The mayor touted the city's school reopening strategy as a national model, noting that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "borrowed heavily from the New York City approach" when it issued its guidelines.

At schools with in-class learning, the city requires weekly virus testing, masks, distancing, hand-washing, ventilated spaces and contract tracing - all components of the CDC guidelines, de Blasio said.

Reporting by Peter Szekely; Editing by Peter Cooney











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.