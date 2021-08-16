New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the opening of the MTA's public vaccination program at Grand Central Terminal train station in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - All healthcare workers in New York state must be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a new mandate issued on Monday.

They must have received at least one dose of a vaccine by Sept. 27, he said in a statement.

Cuomo previously ordered all patient-facing workers in state hospitals to get vaccinated in a mandate issued in July.

About 75% of the state's roughly 450,000 hospital workers are fully vaccinated, according to the statement.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen, Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis

