United States
New York to require state employees to be vaccinated or get tested -Cuomo
NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - New York will require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested, a mandate that will go into effect on Labor Day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.
All patient-facing healthcare workers at state hospitals will have to be vaccinated, Cuomo said, with no testing option provided.
"That is a point of contact that could be a serious spreading event, and we want to make sure that those healthcare workers are vaccinated, period," the governor said.
