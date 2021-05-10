Skip to main content

United StatesNew York to require vaccinations of state university students attending classes this fall

Students from Suffolk County Community College prepare to get vaccinated during a news conference on COVID-19 vaccination at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, New York, U.S. April 12, 2021. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS

Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 full-time students, comes as a slew of incentives are being offered by Cuomo and other officials aimed at encouraging people to get inoculated as they see vaccine demand declining.

"So, today, no excuses," Cuomo said at a briefing. "SUNY and CUNY boards will require vaccinations for all in-person students coming back to school in the fall."

