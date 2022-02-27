New York will end statewide school mask mandate on March 2, governor says

A women and a child wear protective face masks as they walk along 5th Avenue as new New York State indoor masking mandates went into effect amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Feb 27 (Reuters) - New York state will end its mask mandate for schools and childcare facilities on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said, citing a steep drop in COVID-19 cases.

"It wasn't always easy, but students, educators and parents stepped up to fight this pandemic," Hochul tweeted on Sunday. "We've reached this exciting milestone because of your hard work."

The new rules come after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday eased guidelines for indoor masking across most of the country. read more

The CDC updated its school guidance to recommend masking only in areas of high COVID-19 transmission, instead of universal masking.

New York's positive test rate on a seven-day rolling average was 1.9% on Friday, according to the state health department website, down from over 20% in early January.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.