New York's Cuomo seeks state police help to probe war memorial vandalism

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives a press conference in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was "disgusted" at an apparent act of vandalism of a Vietnam War memorial in New York City, and asked state police to help with an investigation.

"The Memorial's desecration with graffiti and hateful symbols, coming just two days after Memorial Day, isn't just offensive to the memories of these soldiers and to their loved ones -- it's antithetical to the moral fiber of our state and our country," Cuomo said on Twitter.

"I have directed the New York State Police to assist in the investigation into this disgusting act of vandalism."

His comments came after New York City Councilman Robert Holden posted images of the apparent vandalism of the memorial in the borough of Queens, and said he was working with police to make sure those responsible would be brought to justice.

The images Holden posted on Twitter showed graffiti of Nazi symbols, profane words and the term "baby killers" painted around the memorial.

Holden offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

New York City and state police officials did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which was dedicated in 2019, includes an inscription of events that led to the war. The U.S. involvement divided society at the time.

More than 58,300 U.S. military service members were killed in the war. The memorial includes an honor roll of 371 service members from Queens who were killed.

