NHC: 30% chance of cyclone over southwestern Caribbean Sea

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A rain system over the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a 30% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"Some slow development of this system remains possible over the next couple of days if it remains over open water... The system will have another opportunity for gradual development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

