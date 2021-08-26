NHC: 40% chance of cyclone over central tropical Atlantic

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic about 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"Environmental conditions appear a little more conducive for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend," the Miami-based NHC said in its latest advisory.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood

