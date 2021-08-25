Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NHC: 40% chance of cyclone over southwestern Caribbean sea

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A low-pressure area that is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean sea over the next day has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend," while the system moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the NHC said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

