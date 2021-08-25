United States
NHC: 40% chance of cyclone over southwestern Caribbean sea
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A low-pressure area that is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean sea over the next day has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.
"Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend," while the system moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the NHC said.
