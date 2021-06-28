NHC: 60% chance of cyclone over east-southeast of Savannah, Georgia

June 28 (Reuters) - A small low pressure system located about 300 miles east-southeast of Savannah, Georgia has a 60% chance of becoming a cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

"It has some potential to become a tropical depression or tropical storm before reaching the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina by this evening," the NHC said.

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

