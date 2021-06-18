United States
NHC: Potential Tropical Cyclone Three likely to strengthen on Friday
June 18 (Reuters) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Three will likely strengthen and become a subtropical or tropical storm over the central or northern Gulf of Mexico later on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
The system is located about 220 miles (355 km) south of Morgan city, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.
