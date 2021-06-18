Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

NHC: Potential Tropical Cyclone Three likely to strengthen on Friday

1 minute read

June 18 (Reuters) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Three will likely strengthen and become a subtropical or tropical storm over the central or northern Gulf of Mexico later on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 220 miles (355 km) south of Morgan city, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.

Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:58 PM UTCWhite House sees 'summer of joy and freedom' as COVID-19 shots surpass 300 mln

The United States has administered 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 150 days, a White House official said on Friday ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled update on his administration's vaccination program.

United StatesColorado leads U.S. states with first look at new congressional districts
United States‘There’s no water,’ says California farm manager forced to leave fields fallow
United StatesUnrelenting U.S. Southwest heatwave continues as power grids hold up
United StatesU.S. companies rush to change their calendars for new Juneteenth holiday