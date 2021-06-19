Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NHC: Potential Tropical Cyclone Three over Louisiana seen weakening Saturday afternoon

June 19 (Reuters) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is expected to begin weakening Saturday afternoon as it moves farther inland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

The system is located about about 40 miles (65 km) south-southeast of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC said.

Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

