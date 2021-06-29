Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NHC says 30% chance of cyclone east of the Lesser Antilles

June 29 (Reuters) - A weather system over the tropical Atlantic about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 30% chance of becoming a cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"Some slow development of this disturbance is possible later this week and this weekend while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night," the NHC said.

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

