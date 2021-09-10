NHC says 50% chance of cyclone in Central America

Sept 10 (Reuters) - A tropical wave located over Central America has a 50% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"A tropical depression is likely to form on Sunday or Monday before the system moves near or onshore of the western Gulf of Mexico coast," the NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

